$2.27 EPS Expected for Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) will report $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Arrow Electronics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.25 and the highest is $2.30. Arrow Electronics posted earnings of $0.97 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 134%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arrow Electronics will report full year earnings of $10.25 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.80 to $10.60. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $10.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.40 to $11.39. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Arrow Electronics.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.72 billion. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 1.67%. The company’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ARW. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Arrow Electronics from $81.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Arrow Electronics from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.89.

Shares of NYSE:ARW traded up $0.56 during trading on Friday, hitting $115.69. 272,138 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 526,672. Arrow Electronics has a one year low of $50.47 and a one year high of $115.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.02, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $106.22 and its 200-day moving average is $96.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

In related news, insider David Alan West sold 11,326 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.58, for a total transaction of $1,161,821.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,347 shares in the company, valued at $1,266,555.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael J. Long sold 3,089 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.03, for a total value of $302,814.67. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 181,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,809,208.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 260,096 shares of company stock valued at $27,040,958 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics during the third quarter worth $252,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 50.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 87,368 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,502,000 after acquiring an additional 29,366 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Arrow Electronics by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 12,568 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after buying an additional 3,091 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Arrow Electronics by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 17,809 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,732,000 after buying an additional 4,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Arrow Electronics by 91.6% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 50,591 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,923,000 after buying an additional 24,181 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.54% of the company’s stock.

Arrow Electronics Company Profile

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

