$2.65 Billion in Sales Expected for Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) will announce sales of $2.65 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Eversource Energy’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.46 billion and the highest is $2.78 billion. Eversource Energy reported sales of $2.37 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Eversource Energy will report full year sales of $9.63 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $9.03 billion to $10.42 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $9.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.25 billion to $10.68 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Eversource Energy.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.85. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 13.57%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on Eversource Energy in a report on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Eversource Energy from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Eversource Energy from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Eversource Energy from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Eversource Energy from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.62.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 46.7% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,804 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 1,529 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $615,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 363,245 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,175,000 after buying an additional 22,004 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 627.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 79,423 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,636,000 after buying an additional 68,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,218,361 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $101,805,000 after buying an additional 4,598 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ES opened at $86.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.41, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Eversource Energy has a one year low of $73.61 and a one year high of $96.66. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.68.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.6025 per share. This is a boost from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is presently 69.86%.

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

