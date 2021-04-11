$2.69 Billion in Sales Expected for Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) will post sales of $2.69 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Quest Diagnostics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.84 billion and the lowest is $2.64 billion. Quest Diagnostics reported sales of $1.82 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 47.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics will report full year sales of $9.54 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $9.26 billion to $9.82 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $8.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.31 billion to $8.72 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Quest Diagnostics.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The medical research company reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 19.23% and a net margin of 13.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 55.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.67 EPS.

DGX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $151.00 to $158.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $137.00 target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.94.

In other Quest Diagnostics news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 5,574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.47, for a total value of $671,499.78. Also, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 1,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.95, for a total value of $138,936.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 42,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,981,602.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DGX. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Quest Diagnostics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $164,597,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 926.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 622,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $74,219,000 after purchasing an additional 562,100 shares in the last quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP raised its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 97.0% during the 4th quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 792,100 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $94,395,000 after purchasing an additional 390,100 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,623,117 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $193,427,000 after purchasing an additional 321,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,730,977 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $206,281,000 after purchasing an additional 286,486 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DGX opened at $126.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.07. Quest Diagnostics has a 1-year low of $85.40 and a 1-year high of $134.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $122.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.31.

Quest Diagnostics declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 4th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical research company to repurchase up to 6.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 6th. This is a positive change from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is currently 37.80%.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

