$2.96 Billion in Sales Expected for LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) This Quarter

Analysts expect that LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) will announce $2.96 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for LKQ’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.85 billion to $3.09 billion. LKQ posted sales of $3.00 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LKQ will report full year sales of $12.21 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $11.82 billion to $12.56 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $12.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.25 billion to $12.96 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover LKQ.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The auto parts company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.10. LKQ had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 5.12%. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion.

Several research analysts recently commented on LKQ shares. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of LKQ in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.71.

Shares of LKQ stock opened at $44.08 on Friday. LKQ has a 12-month low of $19.42 and a 12-month high of $44.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.49 and a beta of 1.67.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE boosted its position in shares of LKQ by 1.6% during the first quarter. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE now owns 122,660 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,192,000 after buying an additional 1,955 shares during the period. Old Port Advisors purchased a new position in shares of LKQ during the first quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of LKQ by 197.3% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 80,328 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,400,000 after buying an additional 53,310 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its position in shares of LKQ by 3.2% during the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 62,708 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,655,000 after buying an additional 1,930 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LKQ in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $569,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.91% of the company’s stock.

LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

