$20.45 Million in Sales Expected for Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO) will announce sales of $20.45 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Docebo’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $20.10 million to $20.80 million. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, June 10th.
On average, analysts expect that Docebo will report full-year sales of $91.30 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $87.90 million to $94.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $124.10 million, with estimates ranging from $117.00 million to $128.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Docebo.
Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $15.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.44 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 57.0% on a year-over-year basis.
Shares of Docebo stock opened at $47.70 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.74. Docebo has a 12-month low of $10.80 and a 12-month high of $68.00.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of Docebo during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Docebo during the 4th quarter valued at $350,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Docebo during the 4th quarter valued at $766,000. Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Docebo during the 4th quarter worth about $968,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Docebo during the 4th quarter worth about $976,000.
About Docebo
Docebo Inc provides a cloud-based SaaS learning platform to train external workforces, partners, and customers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Its platform helps customers to centralize learning materials from peer enterprises and learners into one learning management system to expedite and enrich the learning process, increase productivity, and grow teams uniformly.
