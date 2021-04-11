$20.45 Million in Sales Expected for Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO) will announce sales of $20.45 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Docebo’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $20.10 million to $20.80 million. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, June 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Docebo will report full-year sales of $91.30 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $87.90 million to $94.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $124.10 million, with estimates ranging from $117.00 million to $128.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Docebo.

Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $15.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.44 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 57.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DCBO shares. Atb Cap Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Docebo in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Scotiabank started coverage on Docebo in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “sector perform” rating for the company. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperfrom under weight” rating on shares of Docebo in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. ATB Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Docebo in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Docebo in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Docebo currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.43.

Shares of Docebo stock opened at $47.70 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.74. Docebo has a 12-month low of $10.80 and a 12-month high of $68.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of Docebo during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Docebo during the 4th quarter valued at $350,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Docebo during the 4th quarter valued at $766,000. Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Docebo during the 4th quarter worth about $968,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Docebo during the 4th quarter worth about $976,000.

Docebo Inc provides a cloud-based SaaS learning platform to train external workforces, partners, and customers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Its platform helps customers to centralize learning materials from peer enterprises and learners into one learning management system to expedite and enrich the learning process, increase productivity, and grow teams uniformly.

