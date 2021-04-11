2,226,058 Shares in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) Purchased by Norges Bank

Norges Bank purchased a new position in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,226,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $111,993,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 1.16% of Lincoln National at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Lincoln National by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 716,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,053,000 after purchasing an additional 50,633 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Lincoln National by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,634,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $132,559,000 after purchasing an additional 198,350 shares in the last quarter. Interval Partners LP purchased a new position in Lincoln National in the 4th quarter worth about $6,367,000. UBP Investment Advisors SA purchased a new position in Lincoln National in the 4th quarter worth about $281,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Lincoln National by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. 76.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Lincoln National stock opened at $62.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20. Lincoln National Co. has a 52-week low of $26.97 and a 52-week high of $67.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.49.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.15). Lincoln National had a return on equity of 5.09% and a net margin of 4.28%. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lincoln National Co. will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, April 12th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 9th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.31%.

A number of brokerages have commented on LNC. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Lincoln National from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Citigroup raised their price objective on Lincoln National from $57.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Lincoln National from $63.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Lincoln National from $35.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Lincoln National from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lincoln National presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.62.

In related news, CAO Christine A. Janofsky sold 7,413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total value of $416,981.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $799,650. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

