250,000 Shares in KINS Technology Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:KINZU) Acquired by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of KINS Technology Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:KINZU) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,573,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Camden Capital LLC bought a new position in KINS Technology Group during the fourth quarter worth about $103,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of KINS Technology Group during the fourth quarter worth $107,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of KINS Technology Group in the fourth quarter worth $206,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of KINS Technology Group in the fourth quarter worth $515,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of KINS Technology Group in the fourth quarter valued at $645,000.

Shares of KINZU opened at $10.28 on Friday. KINS Technology Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.05 and a 52-week high of $11.31. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.43.

KINS Technology Group Inc intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

