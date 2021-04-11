26,994 Shares in ProShares MSCI Transformational Changes ETF (NYSEARCA:ANEW) Purchased by Susquehanna International Group LLP

Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of ProShares MSCI Transformational Changes ETF (NYSEARCA:ANEW) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 26,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,140,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned about 3.27% of ProShares MSCI Transformational Changes ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Shares of ANEW opened at $44.27 on Friday. ProShares MSCI Transformational Changes ETF has a twelve month low of $36.84 and a twelve month high of $47.47.

Further Reading: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares MSCI Transformational Changes ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares MSCI Transformational Changes ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.