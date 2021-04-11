$27.01 Million in Sales Expected for Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) This Quarter

Posted by on Apr 11th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Equities research analysts expect that Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) will report $27.01 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Heron Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $22.50 million to $32.00 million. Heron Therapeutics posted sales of $25.40 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Heron Therapeutics will report full year sales of $156.07 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $135.00 million to $179.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $282.90 million, with estimates ranging from $180.00 million to $365.08 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Heron Therapeutics.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.03). Heron Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 216.18% and a negative return on equity of 65.06%. The business had revenue of $20.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.38 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Heron Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Heron Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.67.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new stake in Heron Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in Heron Therapeutics by 233.3% during the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 160.0% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,250 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,185 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HRTX opened at $16.60 on Friday. Heron Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $12.52 and a 52-week high of $22.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.90 and its 200-day moving average is $17.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.72 and a beta of 1.52.

Heron Therapeutics Company Profile

Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing treatments to address unmet medical needs. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer, a drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.

Featured Article: Futures Contract

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Heron Therapeutics (HRTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX)

Receive News & Ratings for Heron Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heron Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.