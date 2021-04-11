$27.01 Million in Sales Expected for Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) will report $27.01 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Heron Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $22.50 million to $32.00 million. Heron Therapeutics posted sales of $25.40 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Heron Therapeutics will report full year sales of $156.07 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $135.00 million to $179.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $282.90 million, with estimates ranging from $180.00 million to $365.08 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Heron Therapeutics.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.03). Heron Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 216.18% and a negative return on equity of 65.06%. The business had revenue of $20.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.38 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Heron Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Heron Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.67.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new stake in Heron Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in Heron Therapeutics by 233.3% during the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 160.0% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,250 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,185 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HRTX opened at $16.60 on Friday. Heron Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $12.52 and a 52-week high of $22.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.90 and its 200-day moving average is $17.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.72 and a beta of 1.52.

Heron Therapeutics Company Profile

Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing treatments to address unmet medical needs. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer, a drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.

