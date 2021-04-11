$279.56 Million in Sales Expected for Blucora, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Blucora, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOR) to post $279.56 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Blucora’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $283.13 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $275.98 million. Blucora reported sales of $263.32 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Blucora will report full-year sales of $823.54 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $822.56 million to $824.51 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $892.12 million, with estimates ranging from $888.00 million to $896.24 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Blucora.

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The information services provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $155.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.92 million. Blucora had a negative net margin of 36.67% and a positive return on equity of 11.19%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BCOR. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of Blucora from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Blucora in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Blucora from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.25.

Shares of NASDAQ BCOR opened at $16.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $810.42 million, a P/E ratio of -2.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.31. Blucora has a 1 year low of $8.37 and a 1 year high of $18.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.73.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Blucora by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,416,688 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $118,000,000 after acquiring an additional 424,216 shares during the period. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. raised its position in Blucora by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 4,522,830 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $71,958,000 after acquiring an additional 44,228 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Blucora in the fourth quarter worth about $12,888,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Blucora by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 792,921 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,615,000 after acquiring an additional 142,676 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Blucora by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 751,744 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,957,000 after acquiring an additional 57,958 shares during the period. 92.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blucora, Inc provides technology-enabled financial solutions to consumers, small business owners, tax professionals, financial advisors, and certified public accounting firms in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Tax Preparation. The Wealth Management segment offers an integrated platform of brokerage, investment advisory, and insurance services to financial advisors.

