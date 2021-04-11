$283.31 Million in Sales Expected for Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE) to announce $283.31 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Adtalem Global Education’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $283.61 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $283.00 million. Adtalem Global Education reported sales of $271.49 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Adtalem Global Education will report full year sales of $1.12 billion for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.18 billion to $1.22 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Adtalem Global Education.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.10. Adtalem Global Education had a positive return on equity of 11.15% and a negative net margin of 7.49%. The company had revenue of $283.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.83 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Adtalem Global Education from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Barrington Research raised their target price on Adtalem Global Education from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

NYSE:ATGE opened at $39.36 on Friday. Adtalem Global Education has a 52 week low of $23.22 and a 52 week high of $43.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of -25.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.50.

In related news, SVP Donna Jennings sold 25,692 shares of Adtalem Global Education stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.79, for a total value of $1,022,284.68. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,208,024.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Holland Katherine Alice Boden acquired 611 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $40.94 per share, for a total transaction of $25,014.34. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 27,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,126,300.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 3,161 shares of company stock worth $129,564. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Adtalem Global Education by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 11,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Adtalem Global Education by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 11,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its stake in Adtalem Global Education by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 8,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Adtalem Global Education by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 93.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Adtalem Global Education

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides educational services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Medical and Healthcare and Financial Services. The Medical and Healthcare segment operates Chamberlain University, which provides a pre-licensure bachelor of science in nursing (BSN) program, registered nurse (RN)-to-BSN degree completion option, and graduate programs.

