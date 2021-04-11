$29.57 Billion in Sales Expected for JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) This Quarter

Brokerages expect JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) to announce sales of $29.57 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for JD.com’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $30.16 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $29.25 billion. JD.com posted sales of $20.65 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 43.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Friday, May 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that JD.com will report full year sales of $142.52 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $139.66 billion to $145.49 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $169.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $165.43 billion to $177.52 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for JD.com.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The information services provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $1.30. JD.com had a return on equity of 10.00% and a net margin of 4.14%. The company had revenue of $224.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. JD.com’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on JD. Zacks Investment Research cut JD.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Macquarie raised their price target on JD.com from $107.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded JD.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Mizuho raised their price target on JD.com from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, HSBC lifted their price objective on JD.com from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.30.

JD.com stock opened at $80.41 on Friday. JD.com has a one year low of $40.58 and a one year high of $108.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $88.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.93. The company has a market cap of $107.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.92.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JD. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of JD.com in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,666,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in JD.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,565,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in JD.com by 38.1% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,450 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital LLP lifted its position in JD.com by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 79,886 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,200,000 after acquiring an additional 19,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new position in JD.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $249,000. 40.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

