2key.network (2KEY) Hits Market Cap of $6.85 Million

2key.network (CURRENCY:2KEY) traded down 6.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 11th. One 2key.network coin can currently be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00000170 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, 2key.network has traded up 4.8% against the dollar. 2key.network has a market cap of $6.85 million and approximately $379,062.00 worth of 2key.network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

2key.network Coin Profile

2key.network (CRYPTO:2KEY) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 25th, 2018. 2key.network’s total supply is 599,020,419 coins and its circulating supply is 66,888,636 coins. 2key.network’s official website is 2key.network . 2key.network’s official Twitter account is @2key_official . The official message board for 2key.network is medium.com/2key

According to CryptoCompare, “2key network is a decentralized referral network that helps people, businesses and organizations reach their ideal customers and spark action. It works by giving people the opportunity to directly exchange actionable links with campaigns for products, services or events that they recommend. When a campaign they shared generates results, the link automatically goes back and rewards every person who shared it. Letting referrers share the success of the campaigns they share is a proven way of generating organic online virality. And because the rewards to referrers are only distributed AFTER the campaign generates results, creating a campaign is risk-free, making it the perfect tool for small businesses and solopreneurs to grow their business. “

2key.network Coin Trading

