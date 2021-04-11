$3.66 Earnings Per Share Expected for Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) will report earnings of $3.66 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $3.61 and the highest estimate coming in at $3.70. Reliance Steel & Aluminum posted earnings of $2.45 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 49.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Reliance Steel & Aluminum will report full year earnings of $9.89 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.36 to $10.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $9.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.30 to $9.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Reliance Steel & Aluminum.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 10.72%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.44 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a report on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $153.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.17.

In other news, President Karla R. Lewis sold 12,604 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.86, for a total transaction of $1,712,379.44. Following the transaction, the president now owns 109,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,824,907.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.71, for a total value of $783,550.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 107,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,841,153.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,464 shares of company stock valued at $3,584,304. 3.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RS. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,512,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $181,161,000 after buying an additional 292,388 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,427,116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $170,897,000 after purchasing an additional 10,229 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,063,562 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $127,362,000 after purchasing an additional 73,124 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 858,552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $102,812,000 after purchasing an additional 48,191 shares during the period. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 804,909 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,428,000 after purchasing an additional 74,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.37% of the company’s stock.

RS traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $154.26. 355,637 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 406,623. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $145.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.86. The company has a current ratio of 5.04, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a one year low of $80.06 and a one year high of $159.02. The firm has a market cap of $9.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.02.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a $0.6875 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This is an increase from Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s payout ratio is 26.60%.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Company Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company. The company provides alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products and processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace and defense, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

