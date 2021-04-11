$32.55 Million in Sales Expected for DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE:DHX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE:DHX) will announce sales of $32.55 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for DHI Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $32.35 million and the highest is $32.75 million. DHI Group reported sales of $36.63 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 11.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that DHI Group will report full year sales of $134.43 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $134.35 million to $134.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $144.46 million, with estimates ranging from $143.01 million to $145.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for DHI Group.

DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). DHI Group had a positive return on equity of 6.20% and a negative net margin of 20.15%. The business had revenue of $33.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DHX. TheStreet raised DHI Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised DHI Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Global Beta Advisors LLC acquired a new position in DHI Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in DHI Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in DHI Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in DHI Group by 266.6% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 20,219 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 14,704 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in DHI Group by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 28,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares during the period. 73.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DHI Group stock opened at $2.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $154.39 million, a P/E ratio of -5.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.49. DHI Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.66 and a fifty-two week high of $3.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.46.

DHI Group announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 11th that permits the company to repurchase $8.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to repurchase up to 5.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

DHI Group Company Profile

DHI Group, Inc provides data, insights, and employment connections through specialized services for technology professionals in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates Dice that offers job postings of technology and non-technology companies for industries, such as positions for software engineers, big data professionals, systems administrators, database specialists, project managers, and other technology and engineering professionals; and ClearanceJobs, an Internet-based career network, which matches security-cleared professionals with hiring companies searching for employees.

