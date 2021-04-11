$337.49 Million in Sales Expected for SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) will report sales of $337.49 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for SLM’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $322.49 million and the highest is $352.50 million. SLM reported sales of $400.12 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 15.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, April 21st.

On average, analysts expect that SLM will report full year sales of $1.37 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.36 billion to $1.38 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.29 billion to $1.42 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow SLM.

Get SLM alerts:

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.80. The company had revenue of $366.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $370.89 million. SLM had a net margin of 23.87% and a return on equity of 28.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on SLM from $10.50 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on SLM from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of SLM from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of SLM from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of SLM from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.94.

Shares of NASDAQ SLM opened at $19.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. SLM has a 1 year low of $6.11 and a 1 year high of $19.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.79.

SLM declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, January 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.25 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit services provider to buy up to 23.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. SLM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.45%.

In related news, Director Mary Carter Warren Franke purchased 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.03 per share, for a total transaction of $105,210.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in SLM in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in SLM in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SLM during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in SLM during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, Avenue 1 Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SLM in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $134,000. 95.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SLM Company Profile

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and omnibus accounts.

Featured Article: Key terms to understand channel trading



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SLM (SLM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SLM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SLM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.