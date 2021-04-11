337,930 Shares in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) Acquired by Norges Bank

Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 337,930 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $96,912,000. Norges Bank owned 1.20% of Deckers Outdoor as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 42.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,212,598 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,208,089,000 after buying an additional 1,259,683 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,316,809 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $951,194,000 after acquiring an additional 76,268 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Deckers Outdoor by 34.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,042,165 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $298,872,000 after purchasing an additional 267,631 shares during the period. Steadfast Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 855,052 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $245,212,000 after purchasing an additional 186,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D1 Capital Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,761,000. 95.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DECK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $300.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $346.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Sunday, February 21st. UBS Group raised their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $388.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $310.00 to $380.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $323.00.

In related news, COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.60, for a total transaction of $167,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 28,182 shares in the company, valued at $9,429,697.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO David Powers sold 5,674 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total value of $1,844,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,660,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,174 shares of company stock valued at $2,323,930. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DECK stock opened at $342.40 on Friday. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 1-year low of $128.92 and a 1-year high of $347.30. The company has a market cap of $9.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.10, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $328.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $291.09.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $8.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.01 by $1.98. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 14.02% and a return on equity of 26.81%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $965.20 million. Analysts anticipate that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 11.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sport sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

