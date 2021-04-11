3,456,547 Shares in GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) Purchased by Norges Bank

Norges Bank bought a new position in GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,456,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,862,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 1.06% of GFL Environmental at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GFL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of GFL Environmental in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GFL Environmental in the third quarter worth about $225,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of GFL Environmental in the third quarter worth about $385,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of GFL Environmental in the fourth quarter worth about $434,000. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp bought a new stake in GFL Environmental during the fourth quarter worth approximately $517,000. Institutional investors own 58.06% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GFL. TD Securities boosted their price objective on GFL Environmental from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price objective (up from $27.00) on shares of GFL Environmental in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised GFL Environmental from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on GFL Environmental in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on GFL Environmental from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.90.

GFL opened at $36.35 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.67. GFL Environmental Inc. has a one year low of $14.31 and a one year high of $36.70. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $948.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $954.62 million. Equities analysts forecast that GFL Environmental Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 19th will be paid a $0.011 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 16th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.12%. This is a boost from GFL Environmental’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01.

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

