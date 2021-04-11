345,692 Shares in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) Purchased by Norges Bank

Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 345,692 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,774,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 0.89% of Bio-Techne as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ownership Capital B.V. lifted its position in Bio-Techne by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 972,263 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $88,700,000 after purchasing an additional 213,896 shares during the period. DF Dent & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Bio-Techne by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 925,823 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $293,995,000 after purchasing an additional 26,386 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Bio-Techne during the 4th quarter valued at about $232,063,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its position in Bio-Techne by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 433,987 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $137,812,000 after purchasing an additional 33,485 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Bio-Techne by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 232,611 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $73,866,000 after purchasing an additional 29,269 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TECH. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $435.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $352.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $320.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $310.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $361.09.

In other news, CEO Charles R. Kummeth sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.00, for a total transaction of $6,880,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Kim Kelderman sold 823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $388.45, for a total transaction of $319,694.35. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $328,240.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 30,823 shares of company stock valued at $10,535,994. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ TECH opened at $408.72 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $378.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $325.49. Bio-Techne Co. has a 52-week low of $189.33 and a 52-week high of $414.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a current ratio of 5.14. The stock has a market cap of $15.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.40, a PEG ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 1.13.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The biotechnology company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.25. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 32.69%. The business had revenue of $224.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. Bio-Techne’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Bio-Techne Co. will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. Bio-Techne’s payout ratio is 33.16%.

Bio-Techne Profile

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment offers proteins and reagent solutions, including cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents, and T-Cell activation technologies.

