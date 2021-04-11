373,182 Shares in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) Purchased by Norges Bank

Norges Bank acquired a new position in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 373,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,219,000. Norges Bank owned about 1.40% of Lithia Motors at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Lithia Motors in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lithia Motors in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lithia Motors in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lithia Motors in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp boosted its holdings in Lithia Motors by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on LAD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Lithia Motors in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $312.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $320.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Lithia Motors from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $310.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $327.08.

LAD stock opened at $399.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.64 billion, a PE ratio of 26.45, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $384.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $314.30. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a one year low of $79.80 and a one year high of $417.98.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $5.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.05 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 23.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.95 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 17.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.54%.

In related news, CEO Bryan B. Deboer sold 13,351 shares of Lithia Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.76, for a total value of $5,030,122.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 237,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,517,422.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Louis Miramontes sold 350 shares of Lithia Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.02, for a total transaction of $133,357.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,360,241.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,243 shares of company stock valued at $7,621,107 in the last quarter. 3.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Lithia Motors

Lithia Motors, Inc engages in the operation of automotive franchises and retail of new and used vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import and Luxury. The Domestic segment comprises of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by Chrysler, General Motors, and Ford.

