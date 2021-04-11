$38.65 Million in Sales Expected for Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) to report $38.65 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Diana Shipping’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $38.77 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $38.54 million. Diana Shipping posted sales of $39.98 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Diana Shipping will report full-year sales of $170.08 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $169.08 million to $171.08 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $197.93 million, with estimates ranging from $186.48 million to $209.39 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Diana Shipping.

Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The shipping company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). Diana Shipping had a negative return on equity of 5.63% and a negative net margin of 78.81%. The business had revenue of $39.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.74 million.

DSX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Pareto Securities upgraded shares of Diana Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.50 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Diana Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $2.25 to $3.50 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Diana Shipping from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Diana Shipping in a report on Monday, February 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Clarkson Capital upped their target price on shares of Diana Shipping from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.58.

Diana Shipping stock opened at $3.12 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $278.54 million, a PE ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.20. Diana Shipping has a 52 week low of $1.25 and a 52 week high of $3.78.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diana Shipping during the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Diana Shipping during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Diana Shipping by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,681,019 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,244,000 after purchasing an additional 461,300 shares in the last quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC increased its position in Diana Shipping by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 6,331,923 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $12,221,000 after purchasing an additional 346,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Diana Shipping by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 443,857 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $857,000 after purchasing an additional 13,831 shares in the last quarter. 24.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Diana Shipping Inc provides shipping transportation services. The company transports a range of dry bulk cargoes, including commodities, such as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials in shipping routes worldwide. As of March 11, 2021, it operated a fleet of 37 dry bulk vessels, including 4 Newcastlemax, 12 Capesize, 5 Post-Panamax, 5 Kamsarmax, and 11 Panamax), as well as one Panamax dry bulk vessel.

