38,241 Shares in Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA) Purchased by Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC

Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 38,241 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,515,000. Strategic Education accounts for 2.6% of Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.16% of Strategic Education as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Strategic Education by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,875,710 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $274,141,000 after purchasing an additional 139,728 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Strategic Education in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,755,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Strategic Education by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 368,683 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $35,145,000 after purchasing an additional 59,678 shares during the period. Kempen Capital Management N.V. increased its stake in shares of Strategic Education by 57.0% in the fourth quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 227,064 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $21,646,000 after purchasing an additional 82,460 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Strategic Education by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 180,472 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $17,205,000 after purchasing an additional 4,506 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

Strategic Education stock opened at $90.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.57. Strategic Education, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.77 and a 12-month high of $187.98.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The health services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $267.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.70 million. Strategic Education had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 10.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Strategic Education, Inc. will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. Strategic Education’s payout ratio is 35.98%.

Separately, Barrington Research decreased their price objective on shares of Strategic Education from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.67.

In related news, CFO Daniel Wayne Jackson sold 6,682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.82, for a total transaction of $626,905.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,487 shares in the company, valued at $3,141,750.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Robert S. Silberman bought 4,000 shares of Strategic Education stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $77.64 per share, with a total value of $310,560.00. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides post-secondary education and non-degree programs. It operates in three segments: Strayer University, Capella University, and Australia/New Zealand. The company operates Strayer University that provides undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business administration, accounting, information technology, education, health services administration, public administration, and criminal justice for working adult students through its 64 physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; and an executive MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

