38,403 Shares in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP) Acquired by Susquehanna International Group LLP

Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 38,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,075,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $207,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF during the fourth quarter worth $125,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $142,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $202,000.

Shares of BATS BBJP opened at $28.93 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.39.

