3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.13.

DDD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Craig Hallum cut shares of 3D Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of 3D Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of 3D Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of 3D Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of 3D Systems in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company.

In other news, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DDD. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in 3D Systems by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,317,108 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $202,443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531,839 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in 3D Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $14,343,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in 3D Systems by 93.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,380,676 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $24,950,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150,151 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in 3D Systems by 374.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 420,408 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after purchasing an additional 331,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roubaix Capital LLC purchased a new stake in 3D Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $2,248,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DDD stock opened at $23.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.85. 3D Systems has a fifty-two week low of $4.60 and a fifty-two week high of $56.50.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The 3D printing company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.01). 3D Systems had a negative net margin of 24.61% and a negative return on equity of 11.38%. The business had revenue of $172.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.39 million. On average, research analysts forecast that 3D Systems will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

3D Systems Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions worldwide. The company offers 3D printers, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, and color jet printers that transform digital data input generated by 3D design software, computer aided design (CAD) software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts under the Accura, DuraForm, LaserForm, CastForm, and VisiJet brand names.

