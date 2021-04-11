$4.35 Billion in Sales Expected for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) will report sales of $4.35 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Emerson Electric’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.30 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $4.41 billion. Emerson Electric posted sales of $4.16 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Emerson Electric will report full-year sales of $17.86 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $17.77 billion to $17.97 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $18.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.62 billion to $19.34 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Emerson Electric.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.98% and a net margin of 11.71%. Emerson Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $71.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Gordon Haskett raised Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.21.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hexavest Inc. bought a new position in Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 169.7% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the first quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EMR opened at $91.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $55.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Emerson Electric has a 1 year low of $46.34 and a 1 year high of $93.38.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.505 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.38%.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

