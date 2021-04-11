$4.80 Billion in Sales Expected for Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) will announce $4.80 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Baker Hughes’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.73 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $4.90 billion. Baker Hughes posted sales of $5.43 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 11.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 21st.
On average, analysts expect that Baker Hughes will report full-year sales of $20.64 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $20.47 billion to $21.08 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $22.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $21.43 billion to $22.44 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Baker Hughes.
Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.46 billion. Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 48.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.12%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS.
In other Baker Hughes news, Director Electric Co General sold 38,007,041 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total value of $735,056,172.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in Baker Hughes in the fourth quarter worth $2,368,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Baker Hughes by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 34,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Baker Hughes during the 4th quarter worth $209,140,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Baker Hughes by 371.6% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 137,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,866,000 after buying an additional 108,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Baker Hughes in the fourth quarter worth about $4,430,000. 98.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Baker Hughes stock opened at $20.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.78. Baker Hughes has a 1-year low of $12.01 and a 1-year high of $25.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.19 and its 200 day moving average is $19.85.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 8th. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is 84.71%.
Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.
