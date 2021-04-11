$40.87 Million in Sales Expected for Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) will announce sales of $40.87 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Antares Pharma’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $39.50 million and the highest is $43.20 million. Antares Pharma reported sales of $33.08 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Antares Pharma will report full-year sales of $186.73 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $185.00 million to $189.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $223.59 million, with estimates ranging from $217.36 million to $235.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Antares Pharma.

Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). Antares Pharma had a return on equity of 16.48% and a net margin of 6.64%. The firm had revenue of $44.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.87 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Antares Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.15.

In other news, Director Thomas J. Garrity sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.62, for a total value of $231,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 274,406 shares in the company, valued at $1,267,755.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas J. Garrity sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.06, for a total value of $284,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 244,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $992,288.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 763,133 shares of company stock valued at $3,682,268 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perkins Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Antares Pharma by 112.2% in the fourth quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 480,783 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,918,000 after acquiring an additional 254,250 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Antares Pharma by 10.3% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 485,133 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after acquiring an additional 45,120 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Antares Pharma by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,826,153 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,186,000 after acquiring an additional 336,315 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in Antares Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Antares Pharma by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 280,816 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 19,855 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.92% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ATRS opened at $4.10 on Friday. Antares Pharma has a 12 month low of $2.39 and a 12 month high of $5.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $689.46 million, a P/E ratio of 68.34 and a beta of 1.44.

Antares Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses primarily on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products and technologies that address unmet needs in targeted therapeutic areas. It develops, manufactures, and commercialize novel therapeutic products using its drug delivery systems.

