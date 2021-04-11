$406.27 Million in Sales Expected for Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) will post $406.27 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Pure Storage’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $404.54 million and the highest estimate coming in at $410.00 million. Pure Storage reported sales of $367.12 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 10.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Pure Storage will report full-year sales of $1.94 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.92 billion to $1.95 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $2.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.19 billion to $2.53 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Pure Storage.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.25. Pure Storage had a negative net margin of 14.01% and a negative return on equity of 19.09%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PSTG shares. Summit Insights restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pure Storage in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Pure Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Northland Securities lowered Pure Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.41.

NYSE:PSTG opened at $21.64 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.31 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Pure Storage has a 1-year low of $11.96 and a 1-year high of $29.53.

In other news, Director Scott Dietzen sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.88, for a total value of $572,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 75,100 shares in the company, valued at $1,718,288. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PSTG. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Pure Storage by 72.3% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Pure Storage in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Pure Storage during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pure Storage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 260.4% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 55,830 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 40,337 shares during the last quarter. 85.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Pure Storage

Pure Storage, Inc provides technology and data storage solutions in the United States and internationally. It delivers solutions based on proprietary Purity Operating Environment Software that implements enterprise-class storage services, such as data reduction, encryption, and protection, as well as protocol services, including block, file, and object.

