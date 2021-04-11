4,662,418 Shares in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) Acquired by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,662,418 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,459,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.42% of Lumen Technologies as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. QS Investors LLC bought a new stake in Lumen Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $327,000. Karpas Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Lumen Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,551,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new stake in Lumen Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $285,000. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Lumen Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $142,000. Finally, Snow Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,620,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LUMN opened at $12.82 on Friday. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $8.51 and a one year high of $16.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.06 billion, a PE ratio of 10.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.08.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.16. Lumen Technologies had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 6.05%. The firm had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.80%. Lumen Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.76%.

In related news, Director Virginia Boulet sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.22, for a total transaction of $92,430.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 76,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,088,242.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on LUMN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lumen Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Lumen Technologies in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. TheStreet downgraded Lumen Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Lumen Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.87.

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated services and solutions under CenturyLink name to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

