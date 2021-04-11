4NEW (KWATT) Market Capitalization Achieves $57,584.34

4NEW (CURRENCY:KWATT) traded down 9.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 11th. One 4NEW coin can currently be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, 4NEW has traded 33.7% lower against the dollar. 4NEW has a market cap of $57,584.34 and approximately $2,892.00 worth of 4NEW was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.96 or 0.00056751 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.26 or 0.00020480 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000357 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001675 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.42 or 0.00085915 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $369.61 or 0.00617621 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.15 or 0.00043700 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.23 or 0.00033809 BTC.

4NEW Coin Profile

KWATT is a coin. 4NEW’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 61,152,763 coins. The Reddit community for 4NEW is /r/4newNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . 4NEW’s official Twitter account is @4newcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . 4NEW’s official website is 4new.io

According to CryptoCompare, “4NEW Limited is a blockchain integrated Waste to the Energy treatment facility. Its product is grounded in necessities, aiming to solve two social problems, waste surplus, and energy shortfall. The blockchain platform will be built on top of the underlying treatment infrastructure covering the entire supply chain from collection of waste to a generation of electricity to the sale of energy units to the national grid or between consumers and industry peers. “

