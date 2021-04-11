4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $2.28 Million (FOUR)

4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES (CURRENCY:FOUR) traded down 19.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 11th. During the last seven days, 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES has traded 86.1% higher against the dollar. 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES has a total market capitalization of $7.09 million and approximately $2.28 million worth of 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES coin can currently be bought for about $0.0559 or 0.00000092 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.50 or 0.00055309 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.19 or 0.00020135 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000353 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.22 or 0.00087874 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001651 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $369.10 or 0.00609438 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 19% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.76 or 0.00044184 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.72 or 0.00035871 BTC.

About 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES

4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES (FOUR) is a coin. 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 126,901,359 coins. 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES’s official Twitter account is @THE4THPILLARLTD . The official website for 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES is the4thpillar.io . The official message board for 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES is medium.com/the4thpillar

According to CryptoCompare, “The 4thpillar technologies products and services can be applied to various industries, as the need for secure digital eDelivery of sensitive electronic data and documents rises. It implements Blockchain-based technology solutions and facilitate digital transformation for the public and private sector. “

4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES using one of the exchanges listed above.

