$52.54 Million in Sales Expected for Apollo Investment Co. (NASDAQ:AINV) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Apollo Investment Co. (NASDAQ:AINV) to announce $52.54 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Apollo Investment’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $52.81 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $52.27 million. Apollo Investment posted sales of $71.60 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 26.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, May 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Apollo Investment will report full-year sales of $218.47 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $218.20 million to $218.73 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $213.12 million, with estimates ranging from $212.51 million to $214.31 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Apollo Investment.

Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The asset manager reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04. Apollo Investment had a positive return on equity of 12.35% and a negative net margin of 43.98%. The company had revenue of $54.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.76 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Apollo Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Apollo Investment by 39.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 558,698 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,620,000 after purchasing an additional 157,610 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Apollo Investment by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 194,244 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,607,000 after purchasing an additional 11,735 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Apollo Investment by 96.3% during the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 70,514 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 34,586 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Apollo Investment by 39.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 34,892 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 9,906 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Apollo Investment by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 861,835 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,127,000 after purchasing an additional 75,796 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AINV opened at $14.37 on Friday. Apollo Investment has a 52 week low of $7.15 and a 52 week high of $14.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $937.77 million, a P/E ratio of -8.66 and a beta of 2.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.38.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 9.2%. Apollo Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.41%.

Apollo Investment Corporation is business development company specializing in middle market companies. It provides direct equity capital, mezzanine and senior secured loans, unsecured debt, and subordinated debt and loans. It also seeks to invest in PIPES transactions. The fund may also invest in securities of public companies that are thinly traded and may acquire investments in the secondary market and structured products.

