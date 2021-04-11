53,000 Shares in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) Bought by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 53,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,173,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 0.11% of Cogent Communications at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 58.3% in the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,330,604 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,663,000 after acquiring an additional 490,054 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 503,022 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,116,000 after purchasing an additional 125,590 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 136.5% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 215,065 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,915,000 after purchasing an additional 124,142 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,486,585 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $388,353,000 after buying an additional 118,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Cogent Communications by 518.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 107,378 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,448,000 after buying an additional 90,002 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Timothy G. Oneill sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.30, for a total value of $253,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 36,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,278,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Timothy G. Oneill sold 1,200 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.78, for a total value of $69,336.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,311,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,136 shares of company stock valued at $629,485. Corporate insiders own 10.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cogent Communications stock opened at $70.48 on Friday. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.20 and a twelve month high of $92.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $63.40 and its 200 day moving average is $60.43. The company has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 163.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 0.10.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.32). Cogent Communications had a net margin of 3.60% and a negative return on equity of 17.36%. The company had revenue of $143.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. Cogent Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were given a $0.755 dividend. This represents a $3.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. This is a boost from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 397.37%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CCOI. Zacks Investment Research cut Cogent Communications from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Cogent Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $63.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.25.

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Latin America. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, advertising and marketing firms, other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

