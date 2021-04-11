543,319 Shares in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) Bought by Norges Bank

Norges Bank bought a new position in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 543,319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,180,000. Norges Bank owned about 0.93% of Nordson as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nordson in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nordson in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nordson in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nordson in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of Nordson in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Nordson alerts:

NDSN opened at $203.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.57, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.94. Nordson Co. has a 1 year low of $135.04 and a 1 year high of $216.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $198.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $197.50.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $526.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $509.08 million. Nordson had a return on equity of 18.80% and a net margin of 11.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Nordson Co. will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd were given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.47%.

NDSN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Nordson in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $203.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Nordson from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Nordson from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Nordson from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $209.67.

In other Nordson news, VP Gina A. Beredo sold 4,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.13, for a total value of $849,233.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,577,294.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Shelly Peet sold 9,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.87, for a total value of $1,882,517.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,779 shares of company stock valued at $4,021,255 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

Nordson Profile

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

Featured Article: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Nordson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.