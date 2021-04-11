$556.11 Million in Sales Expected for Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) to announce $556.11 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Five Below’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $550.00 million and the highest is $566.77 million. Five Below posted sales of $200.90 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 176.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, June 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Five Below will report full-year sales of $2.63 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.48 billion to $2.68 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $3.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.97 billion to $3.25 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Five Below.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The specialty retailer reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.09. Five Below had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 6.13%. The firm had revenue of $858.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $839.44 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

FIVE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Five Below from $209.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Five Below from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Five Below from $202.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Barclays raised their target price on Five Below from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Five Below from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.96.

In other news, CMO Michael Romanko sold 9,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.36, for a total value of $1,819,068.44. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 24,035 shares in the company, valued at $4,815,652.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Catherine Elizabeth Buggeln sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.28, for a total value of $1,068,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,288,229.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,506 shares of company stock worth $5,382,148. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Five Below in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Five Below during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Five Below during the fourth quarter worth approximately $77,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Five Below during the third quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Five Below by 80.7% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,149 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 513 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:FIVE opened at $202.86 on Friday. Five Below has a 52-week low of $77.27 and a 52-week high of $205.28. The stock has a market cap of $11.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.03, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $192.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $167.42.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty dÃ©cor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

