$57.37 Million in Sales Expected for Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX) will announce $57.37 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Allegiance Bancshares’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $56.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $58.80 million. Allegiance Bancshares posted sales of $47.75 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 20.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Allegiance Bancshares will report full year sales of $221.30 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $221.10 million to $221.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $216.57 million, with estimates ranging from $211.50 million to $223.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Allegiance Bancshares.

Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $56.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.13 million. Allegiance Bancshares had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 6.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Allegiance Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Allegiance Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.33.

In other Allegiance Bancshares news, Director Roland L. Williams sold 2,000 shares of Allegiance Bancshares stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.82, for a total value of $73,640.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 104,519 shares in the company, valued at $3,848,389.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Roland L. Williams sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.33, for a total value of $56,528.00. Insiders have sold 16,400 shares of company stock worth $620,632 over the last ninety days. 8.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Allegiance Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP boosted its position in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 65.9% during the 4th quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 2,346 shares of the bank’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Allegiance Bancshares by 131.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,135 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 2,914 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Allegiance Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Patron Partners Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Allegiance Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.34% of the company’s stock.

ABTX stock opened at $40.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.88. Allegiance Bancshares has a 12 month low of $20.88 and a 12 month high of $43.34. The company has a market cap of $812.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.09 and a beta of 1.20.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a boost from Allegiance Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. Allegiance Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.68%.

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Allegiance Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individual customers. It accepts deposit products, including checking accounts, commercial accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and other time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

