$6.08 Billion in Sales Expected for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) to announce $6.08 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Danaher’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $6.21 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $6.00 billion. Danaher posted sales of $4.34 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Danaher will report full-year sales of $25.99 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $25.52 billion to $26.38 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $27.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $26.77 billion to $27.65 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Danaher.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $6.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.62 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 18.05% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $241.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Danaher in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.33.

In related news, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 6,437 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.70, for a total value of $1,575,133.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,153,715.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DHR. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Danaher in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,633,545,000. Edgewood Management LLC increased its holdings in Danaher by 109.5% in the 4th quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 8,359,799 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,857,046,000 after buying an additional 4,368,967 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Danaher by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,709,313 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,153,866,000 after buying an additional 1,646,434 shares during the period. D1 Capital Partners L.P. increased its holdings in Danaher by 88.2% in the 4th quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 2,582,346 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $573,642,000 after buying an additional 1,210,565 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in Danaher by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 31,141,354 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,917,740,000 after buying an additional 1,103,795 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Danaher stock opened at $232.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.68. Danaher has a 1 year low of $143.01 and a 1 year high of $248.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $221.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $226.98. The stock has a market cap of $165.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.04, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.72.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This is a positive change from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.00%.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

