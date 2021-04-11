$6.27 Billion in Sales Expected for Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) to announce $6.27 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Duke Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $6.22 billion to $6.33 billion. Duke Energy reported sales of $5.95 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Duke Energy will report full year sales of $25.46 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $25.26 billion to $25.69 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $26.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $25.90 billion to $26.29 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Duke Energy.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03. Duke Energy had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The business had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.22 billion.

DUK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $93.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Duke Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.20.

Shares of NYSE DUK opened at $97.54 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.64. Duke Energy has a 52-week low of $77.58 and a 52-week high of $98.88. The firm has a market cap of $75.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

In other Duke Energy news, SVP Dwight L. Jacobs sold 1,802 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.35, for a total transaction of $161,008.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $517,693.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in Duke Energy by 161.2% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 54.7% in the 4th quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. 63.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

