$654.92 Million in Sales Expected for ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) This Quarter

Brokerages expect ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) to post $654.92 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for ITT’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $647.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $664.70 million. ITT reported sales of $663.30 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ITT will report full year sales of $2.62 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.57 billion to $2.64 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $2.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.77 billion to $2.89 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for ITT.

Get ITT alerts:

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The conglomerate reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $708.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $657.72 million. ITT had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share.

ITT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of ITT from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ITT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of ITT from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of ITT from $87.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of ITT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.43.

In other ITT news, Director Orlando D. Ashford sold 3,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.47, for a total transaction of $265,209.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,245 shares in the company, valued at $1,333,480.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ITT. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of ITT during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in shares of ITT during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ITT during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of ITT by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 973 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of ITT by 2,965.6% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 981 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. 90.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ITT opened at $91.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.50, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $86.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.89. ITT has a 12-month low of $44.21 and a 12-month high of $93.19.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is an increase from ITT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. ITT’s payout ratio is currently 23.10%.

ITT Company Profile

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the energy, transportation, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and rail.

Featured Article: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ITT (ITT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ITT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.