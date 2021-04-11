$669.19 Million in Sales Expected for Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) will report $669.19 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Abercrombie & Fitch’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $702.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $653.60 million. Abercrombie & Fitch reported sales of $485.36 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 37.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Abercrombie & Fitch will report full-year sales of $3.48 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.36 billion to $3.59 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $3.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.44 billion to $3.65 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Abercrombie & Fitch.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Abercrombie & Fitch had a negative net margin of 3.55% and a negative return on equity of 6.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $18.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $14.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Abercrombie & Fitch currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.83.

In related news, Director Suzanne M. Coulter bought 2,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.61 per share, with a total value of $75,103.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,103.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Kristin A. Scott sold 152,509 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $3,812,725.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ANF. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch during the 1st quarter valued at about $126,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch during the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch during the 4th quarter valued at about $272,000. Finally, Crescent Grove Advisors LLC grew its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 14,284 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 2,284 shares in the last quarter. 98.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ANF opened at $38.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of -20.81 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.01 and a 200 day moving average of $22.91. Abercrombie & Fitch has a 1 year low of $8.80 and a 1 year high of $40.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

About Abercrombie & Fitch

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, intimates, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Moose, Seagull, and Gilly Hicks brands.

