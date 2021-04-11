685,861 Shares in Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) Purchased by Norges Bank

Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 685,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,092,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 0.81% of Avalara as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Avalara by 665.0% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 153 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Avalara during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avalara by 76.4% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in Avalara during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Avalara during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Avalara alerts:

In other news, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.90, for a total transaction of $4,887,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 614,496 shares in the company, valued at $100,101,398.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Daniel E. Manning sold 213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.07, for a total value of $28,769.91. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,413,237.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 102,371 shares of company stock worth $15,347,376. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AVLR opened at $142.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -222.75 and a beta of 0.73. Avalara, Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.60 and a 12-month high of $185.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $145.00 and a 200-day moving average of $155.88.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $144.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.37 million. Avalara had a negative return on equity of 6.97% and a negative net margin of 10.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Avalara, Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on AVLR. Mizuho increased their price target on Avalara from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Raymond James increased their price target on Avalara from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Avalara from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Avalara in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $220.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Avalara from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.13.

Avalara Company Profile

Avalara, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based solutions. The firm focuses on taxability, identifying applicable tax rates, determining and collecting taxes, preparing and filing returns, remitting taxes, maintaining tax records, and managing compliance documents. Its products include AvaTax excise, AvaTax communications, returns excise, trustfile, CertCapture, and avalara licensing.

See Also: Bid-Ask Spread

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR).

Receive News & Ratings for Avalara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avalara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.