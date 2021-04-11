$704.76 Million in Sales Expected for TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) will post $704.76 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for TransUnion’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $701.96 million and the highest estimate coming in at $706.88 million. TransUnion posted sales of $687.60 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TransUnion will report full year sales of $2.87 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.85 billion to $2.91 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $3.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.08 billion to $3.14 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for TransUnion.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The business services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $698.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $695.17 million. TransUnion had a return on equity of 23.03% and a net margin of 12.00%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TRU shares. TheStreet lowered TransUnion from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on TransUnion in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded TransUnion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on TransUnion from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.58.

Shares of TRU stock opened at $95.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $88.98 and a 200 day moving average of $90.80. TransUnion has a 1 year low of $65.94 and a 1 year high of $102.80.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th were paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.76%.

In related news, EVP Heather J. Russell sold 857 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.27, for a total value of $74,790.39. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,862,805.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider John T. Danaher sold 21,178 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.54, for a total value of $1,938,634.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 42,796 shares in the company, valued at $3,917,545.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 51,803 shares of company stock valued at $4,724,166. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TRU. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in TransUnion by 55.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 429,830 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,162,000 after buying an additional 153,194 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 51.4% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 109,282 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,194,000 after purchasing an additional 37,080 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,359 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 96.6% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 141,652 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,917,000 after purchasing an additional 69,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 131,576 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,071,000 after purchasing an additional 4,803 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.63% of the company’s stock.

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics, such as credit and other scores, as well as technology solutions for businesses.

