88mph Tops 1-Day Volume of $1.56 Million (MPH)

88mph (CURRENCY:MPH) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 11th. 88mph has a total market cap of $42.15 million and $1.56 million worth of 88mph was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, 88mph has traded down 14.4% against the dollar. One 88mph coin can currently be bought for $117.19 or 0.00196054 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About 88mph

88mph (MPH) is a coin. 88mph’s total supply is 388,338 coins and its circulating supply is 359,704 coins. 88mph’s official message board is medium.com/88mphapp . 88mph’s official Twitter account is @88mphapp and its Facebook page is accessible here . 88mph’s official website is 88mph.app

Buying and Selling 88mph

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 88mph directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 88mph should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 88mph using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

