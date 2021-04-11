8X8 PROTOCOL (EXE) Price Reaches $0.0094

8X8 PROTOCOL (CURRENCY:EXE) traded down 3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 11th. During the last seven days, 8X8 PROTOCOL has traded down 22.3% against the dollar. 8X8 PROTOCOL has a market cap of $2.92 million and approximately $1.34 million worth of 8X8 PROTOCOL was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 8X8 PROTOCOL coin can currently be bought for about $0.0094 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000317 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001093 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000689 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002240 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00002750 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0334 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

8X8 PROTOCOL Coin Profile

EXE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on February 27th, 2014. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s total supply is 880,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 310,000,000 coins. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s official Twitter account is @8x8PROTOCOL and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for 8X8 PROTOCOL is medium.com/8×8-protocol. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s official website is 8x8protocol.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Execoin's main talking point is its ASIC and Multi-pool mining resistance using its progressive-n algorithm. With the arrival of scrypt mining rigs and the potential monopolisation of Scrypt mining as happened with Bitcoin and SHA-256 coins. Execoin is planning to sidestep this issue. Total coins will be 84 million with a block time of 45 seconds – and a block reward reduction of every 840000 blocks. No premine means this is a serious contender with innovative features – not just another clone. “

Buying and Selling 8X8 PROTOCOL

