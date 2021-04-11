91,300 Shares in GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) Bought by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 91,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,783,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 0.21% of GMS as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. JBF Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GMS in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in GMS in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in GMS in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of GMS by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of GMS in the fourth quarter worth approximately $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

GMS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist raised their price target on shares of GMS from $34.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Barclays raised their target price on GMS from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded GMS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

In other GMS news, Director Theron I. Gilliam sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.51, for a total value of $415,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $369,231.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L bought 144,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $36.82 per share, for a total transaction of $5,331,536.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GMS opened at $42.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 75.54 and a beta of 2.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.74 and its 200 day moving average is $31.64. GMS Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.23 and a twelve month high of $44.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

GMS (NYSE:GMS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $751.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $728.42 million. GMS had a net margin of 0.80% and a return on equity of 18.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that GMS Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

GMS, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of wallboard and suspended ceilings systems and complementary interior construction products. It operates through the following segments: Geographic Divisions, Other, and Corporate. The Geographic Divisions segment comprises the Central, Midwest, Northeast, Southern, Southeast, Western, and Canada.

