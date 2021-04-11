$94.65 Million in Sales Expected for EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) will report $94.65 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for EastGroup Properties’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $92.67 million to $96.20 million. EastGroup Properties posted sales of $88.63 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EastGroup Properties will report full-year sales of $388.98 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $375.46 million to $394.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $413.64 million, with estimates ranging from $381.07 million to $432.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow EastGroup Properties.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.33. EastGroup Properties had a net margin of 33.84% and a return on equity of 9.94%. The firm had revenue of $92.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. EastGroup Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have commented on EGP shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research upgraded shares of EastGroup Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EastGroup Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.67.

Shares of NYSE:EGP opened at $148.84 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $141.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.02. EastGroup Properties has a 52 week low of $94.38 and a 52 week high of $153.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.01, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.72.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This is a boost from EastGroup Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.45%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,631,256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $777,452,000 after buying an additional 228,668 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 944,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $130,335,000 after buying an additional 62,020 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 775,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $107,033,000 after buying an additional 46,632 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 438,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,335,000 after buying an additional 3,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in EastGroup Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,038,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.55% of the company’s stock.

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), an S&P MidCap 400 company, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

