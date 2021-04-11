94,105 Shares in Franklin FTSE Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTW) Purchased by Marotta Asset Management

Marotta Asset Management bought a new stake in Franklin FTSE Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTW) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 94,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,935,000. Franklin FTSE Taiwan ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Marotta Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Marotta Asset Management owned about 11.76% of Franklin FTSE Taiwan ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin FTSE Taiwan ETF by 139.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 27,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after acquiring an additional 16,224 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:FLTW traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $42.26. The stock had a trading volume of 3,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,515. Franklin FTSE Taiwan ETF has a 12 month low of $24.08 and a 12 month high of $42.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.96.

Featured Story: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for Franklin FTSE Taiwan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin FTSE Taiwan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.