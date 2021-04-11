A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.57 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) to post $0.57 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for A. O. Smith’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.62 and the lowest is $0.53. A. O. Smith posted earnings per share of $0.32 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 78.1%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that A. O. Smith will report full year earnings of $2.53 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.47 to $2.67. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $2.94. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow A. O. Smith.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $834.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $769.10 million. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 19.29%. A. O. Smith’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AOS shares. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.25.

In other A. O. Smith news, SVP Wallace E. Goodwin sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $140,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $665,070. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gene C. Wulf sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,050,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 83,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,861,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 48,706 shares of company stock valued at $3,198,179. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American National Bank boosted its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 18,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 3,575 shares in the last quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV boosted its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 4,938 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands bought a new stake in A. O. Smith during the 1st quarter valued at $3,381,000. Pensionfund Sabic bought a new stake in A. O. Smith during the 1st quarter valued at $2,231,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in A. O. Smith during the 4th quarter valued at $492,000. 75.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A. O. Smith stock opened at $67.27 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.88 billion, a PE ratio of 34.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.06. A. O. Smith has a 1-year low of $37.92 and a 1-year high of $70.13.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.85%.

About A. O. Smith

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

