A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) Holdings Boosted by American National Bank

American National Bank raised its stake in shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) by 24.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 3,575 shares during the period. American National Bank’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $1,235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,308,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $619,919,000 after buying an additional 254,238 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,083,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $169,055,000 after buying an additional 145,491 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,467,242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $135,253,000 after buying an additional 16,203 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,869,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $102,494,000 after buying an additional 37,643 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith during the 4th quarter valued at $83,930,000. 75.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get A. O. Smith alerts:

In other news, VP Robert J. Heideman sold 7,336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.02, for a total transaction of $447,642.72. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $979,920.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Daniel L. Kempken sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total transaction of $125,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $593,812.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 48,706 shares of company stock worth $3,198,179. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AOS opened at $67.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.88 billion, a PE ratio of 34.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.06. A. O. Smith Co. has a one year low of $37.92 and a one year high of $70.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $64.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.96.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $834.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $769.10 million. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 19.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. Analysts anticipate that A. O. Smith Co. will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is 46.85%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AOS shares. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.25.

A. O. Smith Profile

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

Further Reading: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS).

Receive News & Ratings for A. O. Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A. O. Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.