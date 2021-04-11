Aavegotchi (GHST) Price Tops $1.26 on Exchanges

Aavegotchi (CURRENCY:GHST) traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 11th. One Aavegotchi coin can now be purchased for $1.26 or 0.00002098 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Aavegotchi has a total market capitalization of $52.46 million and approximately $27.11 million worth of Aavegotchi was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Aavegotchi has traded 6.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Aavegotchi alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.66 or 0.00056078 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.34 or 0.00020558 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000356 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001669 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.40 or 0.00085641 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $372.98 or 0.00621436 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.52 or 0.00042525 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.90 or 0.00034828 BTC.

About Aavegotchi

Aavegotchi (GHST) is a coin. It was first traded on September 14th, 2020. Aavegotchi’s total supply is 45,225,818 coins and its circulating supply is 41,665,854 coins. Aavegotchi’s official Twitter account is @aavegotchi and its Facebook page is accessible here . Aavegotchi’s official website is aavegotchi.com . Aavegotchi’s official message board is medium.com/@aavegotchi

According to CryptoCompare, “GHST is launched as a DAICO — a DAO governed token sale, which means that the funds raised are managed by the users, the community. Aavegotchis are rare crypto-collectibles living on the Ethereum blockchain, backed by the ERC721 standard used in popular blockchain games such as Cryptokitties, Axie Infinity, and Cryptovoxels. Rumor has it that Aavegotchis are actually the ghosts of liquidated yield farmers determined to return and bring honor to their families. Aavegotchi introduces many innovations into the blockchain gaming sphere, including DeFi token collateral stakes, dynamic rarity, rarity farming, DAO-governed game mechanics, and an open metaverse with smart contract interoperability and in-world town hall-style voting. Just like the original Tamagotchi introduced the world to digital pets, Aavegotchi introduces the world to playable NFTs, backed by a digital value. “

Aavegotchi Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aavegotchi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aavegotchi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aavegotchi using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Aavegotchi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aavegotchi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.